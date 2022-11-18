2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Player of the Year
Will Donahoe, sr., F, Sycamore
First team
Junior Leon, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston - Leon finished up his historic G-K career with 39 more goals and 29 assists to end up as the career record holder in both with 139 goals and 76 assists. His assists were a single-season school record. In addition to winning the Daily Chronicle Player of the Year award last year, he was all-state this year and an all-conference selection in the Big Northern Conference.
Sam Keen, jr., F, Kaneland - The Knights’ leading scorer found the back of the net 14 times and had eight assists on the year. He was an IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention and was all-conference in the Interstate 8.
Josiah Antimo, sr., F, DeKalb - He was injured most of the year but had an impact when healthy for the Barbs, helping them beat Sycamore and making the 2022 Barb Cup All-Tournament team. He had three goals and three assists on the year.
Nick Doering, sr., MF, Sycamore - An all-I8 selection, the midfielder had 11 goals and eight assists on the year. Not only all-conference, he also won an all-sectional sportsmanship award.
Diego Espinoza, sr., MF, Genoa-Kingston - The all-sectional and all-BNC selection finished with 25 goals and 14 assists this year. He controlled the middle of the field for the Cogs on both sides of the center stripe.
Landon Weishaar, sr., MF, DeKalb - Weishaar wracked up 16 goals and five assists and was a unanimous selection in the DVC. He was also MVP of the Barb Cup and earned honorable mention all-sectional honors.
Aaron Tierney, sr., MF, DeKalb - Tierney was an all-conference selection in the DVC. He had seven assists on the season as a facilitator and defensive mid in the Barbs’ lineup.
Jameson Carl, soph., MF, Sycamore - The midfielder was an all-conference selection with three goals and 12 assists on the year.
Ethan Nitsche, sr., D, Kaneland - The leader of a strong defense for the Knights, he was all-sectional honorable mention and was an all-conference selection in the I8.
Kendall Gilkey, sr., D, DeKalb - The centerback was an all-DVC selection in leading the Barb defense. He had a goal and three assists on the year and was honorable mention all-sectional.
Andrew Davison, sr., GK, Kaneland - Davison earned all-I8 and all-sectional honors this year and was a strong presence and communicator on and off the field for the Knights.
Second team
Seth Hess, jr., GK/F, DeKalb
Logan Schrader, fresh., F, Indian Creek
Jay Wolcott, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston
Tyler Diedrich, MF, jr., DeKalb
Anthony Buchanan, sr., MF, Kaneland
Cameron Kruskol, sr. MF, Sycamore
Matt Tuszynski, jr., MF, DeKalb
Tyler Smith, jr., MF/D, Hinckley-Big Rock
Julian Lara-Para, sr., MF/D, Genoa-Kingston
Nate Skarzynski, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston
Kevin Munoz, sr., GK, Sycamore
Honorable mention: Max Rodriguez, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston; Keegan Fitzpatrick, sr., GK, Hinckley-Big Rock; Aaron Acosta, sr., GK, Genoa-Kingston; Jacob Coulter, soph., GK, Indian Creek; Lucas Odle, jr., MF/D, jr., Indian Creek; Ethan Royer, jr., MF, Sycamore; Cayden Gaston, soph., MF/D, Indian Creek