November 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Boys Soccer | Daily Chronicle

2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Boys Soccer Team

By Eddie Carifio
DeKalb's Landon Weishaar kicks the ball in front of Auburn's Jordan Jimenez during their game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

DeKalb's Landon Weishaar kicks the ball in front of Auburn's Jordan Jimenez during their game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Player of the Year

Will Donahoe, sr., F, Sycamore

First team

Genoa-Kingston forward Junior Leon (10) works around a Marengo defender on his way to a hat trick as the Cogs beat the Indians, 7-0, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Phil Jerbi)

Junior Leon, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston - Leon finished up his historic G-K career with 39 more goals and 29 assists to end up as the career record holder in both with 139 goals and 76 assists. His assists were a single-season school record. In addition to winning the Daily Chronicle Player of the Year award last year, he was all-state this year and an all-conference selection in the Big Northern Conference.

Ottawa's Evan Snook (23) kicks the ball away from Kaneland's Sam Keen (17) on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Sam Keen, jr., F, Kaneland - The Knights’ leading scorer found the back of the net 14 times and had eight assists on the year. He was an IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention and was all-conference in the Interstate 8.

DeKalb's Josiah Antimo fires a shot past the Sycamore goalie putting DeKalb up 2-0 in their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

DeKalb's Josiah Antimo fires a shot past the Sycamore goalie putting DeKalb up 2-0 in their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Josiah Antimo, sr., F, DeKalb - He was injured most of the year but had an impact when healthy for the Barbs, helping them beat Sycamore and making the 2022 Barb Cup All-Tournament team. He had three goals and three assists on the year.

Ottawa's Christian Solis tries to hold off Sycamore's Nick Doering during their game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Ottawa's Christian Solis tries to hold off Sycamore's Nick Doering during their game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Nick Doering, sr., MF, Sycamore - An all-I8 selection, the midfielder had 11 goals and eight assists on the year. Not only all-conference, he also won an all-sectional sportsmanship award.

Westminster Christian's Peter DiNapoli (19) plays the ball against Genoa-Kingston's Diego Espinoza (14) during a Wheaton Academy 1A sectional semifinal match at Wheaton Academy on Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022.

Westminster Christian's Peter DiNapoli (19) plays the ball against Genoa-Kingston's Diego Espinoza (14) during a Wheaton Academy 1A sectional semifinal match at Wheaton Academy on Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022.

Diego Espinoza, sr., MF, Genoa-Kingston - The all-sectional and all-BNC selection finished with 25 goals and 14 assists this year. He controlled the middle of the field for the Cogs on both sides of the center stripe.

Sycamore's Willie Romero (right) kicks the ball by DeKalb's Landon Weishaar during their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Sycamore's Willie Romero (right) kicks the ball by DeKalb's Landon Weishaar during their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Landon Weishaar, sr., MF, DeKalb - Weishaar wracked up 16 goals and five assists and was a unanimous selection in the DVC. He was also MVP of the Barb Cup and earned honorable mention all-sectional honors.

DeKalb's Aaron Tierney tries to get by Sycamore's Jameson Carl during their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

DeKalb's Aaron Tierney tries to get by Sycamore's Jameson Carl during their game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at DeKalb High School.

Aaron Tierney, sr., MF, DeKalb - Tierney was an all-conference selection in the DVC. He had seven assists on the season as a facilitator and defensive mid in the Barbs’ lineup.

Sycamore's Jameson Carl and Ottawa's Grayson Skinner chase down the ball during their game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Sycamore's Jameson Carl and Ottawa's Grayson Skinner chase down the ball during their game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Jameson Carl, soph., MF, Sycamore - The midfielder was an all-conference selection with three goals and 12 assists on the year.

Kaneland's Ethan Nitsche (10) kicks the ball away from Ottawa's Brian Dederich (10) on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Ethan Nitsche, sr., D, Kaneland - The leader of a strong defense for the Knights, he was all-sectional honorable mention and was an all-conference selection in the I8.

Yorkville's Lukas Kleronomos and DeKalb's Kendall Gilkey get tangled up going after a ball during their game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the Barb Cup at the Northern Illinois University Outdoor Recreation Sports Complex.

Yorkville's Lukas Kleronomos and DeKalb's Kendall Gilkey get tangled up going after a ball during their game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the Barb Cup at the Northern Illinois University Outdoor Recreation Sports Complex.

Kendall Gilkey, sr., D, DeKalb - The centerback was an all-DVC selection in leading the Barb defense. He had a goal and three assists on the year and was honorable mention all-sectional.

Kaneland goalkeeper Andrew Davison blocks a shot from L-P's Seth Adams (no,5) by the net on Monday Aug. 30, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

Andrew Davison, sr., GK, Kaneland - Davison earned all-I8 and all-sectional honors this year and was a strong presence and communicator on and off the field for the Knights.

Kaneland’s Cameron Guernon (2) and DeKalb’s Seth Hess go after the ball during a game in Maple Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Kaneland's Cameron Guernon (2) and DeKalb's Seth Hess go after the ball during a game in Maple Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Second team

Seth Hess, jr., GK/F, DeKalb

Logan Schrader, fresh., F, Indian Creek

Jay Wolcott, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston

Tyler Diedrich, MF, jr., DeKalb

Anthony Buchanan, sr., MF, Kaneland

Cameron Kruskol, sr. MF, Sycamore

Matt Tuszynski, jr., MF, DeKalb

Tyler Smith, jr., MF/D, Hinckley-Big Rock

Julian Lara-Para, sr., MF/D, Genoa-Kingston

Nate Skarzynski, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Kevin Munoz, sr., GK, Sycamore

Indian Creek’s Tyler Bogle, left, and teammate Lucas Odle, center, are all smiles after Tyler scored a goal in the second half of the game over Hinckley-Big Rock’s goalkeeper Keegan Fitzpatrick on Monday Sept. 26th held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School.

Indian Creek's Tyler Bogle, left, and teammate Lucas Odle, center, are all smiles after Tyler scored a goal in the second half of the game over Hinckley-Big Rock's goalkeeper Keegan Fitzpatrick on Monday Sept. 26th held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School.

Honorable mention: Max Rodriguez, jr., MF, Genoa-Kingston; Keegan Fitzpatrick, sr., GK, Hinckley-Big Rock; Aaron Acosta, sr., GK, Genoa-Kingston; Jacob Coulter, soph., GK, Indian Creek; Lucas Odle, jr., MF/D, jr., Indian Creek; Ethan Royer, jr., MF, Sycamore; Cayden Gaston, soph., MF/D, Indian Creek