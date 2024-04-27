Here’s what we know about plans for NIU’s Center for Greek Life in DeKalb

DeKALB – With conceptual renderings in hand, leaders from Northern Illinois University and the NIU Foundation brought their latest plans to City Hall this week as the university moves to acquire about 2 acres of city-owned land for a Greek life center.

In a presentation before the DeKalb City Council , NIU leaders shared details on the status of the project, dubbed the NIU Center for Greek Life, and allowed for discussion of next steps.

Catherine Squires, vice president for university advancement at NIU, said the institution is excited to embark on acquisition talks for what she called a “marquee project”.

“We feel we are sufficiently ready to take that step,” Squires said.

Concept art shows a view of the interior main lobby of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

The city had tasked NIU leaders with presenting information on where the project stands after granting a prior requested extension until March 31, 2024, city documents show.

The city first green-lit NIU’s preliminary plans for the empty lot at Blackhawk Road and West Hillcrest Drive in July 2023. NIU Chief of Staff Matt Streb said then that the Center would be the “largest privately funded project” in university history behind only Barsema Hall.

It remains unclear, however, when construction would begin at the site of the NIU Center for Greek Life. The acquisition price was listed as $200,000, according to city documents. University officials have not stated a price tag for the Center build. Streb in July 2023, however, said that funding for the Center would be pivotal to a $500 million capital campaign.

“There’s got to be more investment. There’s got to be more services. That’s not the university’s role. But we feel strongly that we can contribute to the revitalization of that neighborhood.” — Matt Streb

The university has commissioned the fundraising firm, Pennington and Company, for professional fundraising efforts, officials said.

Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins questioned what happens if the project loses momentum.

“The plan is great, but there’s no high level goals,” Perkins said. “And I understand it’s just a plan.”

Concept art shows an aerial view of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

Mayor Cohen Barnes said city officials and NIU leaders have talked about including a claw-back clause in a potential acquisition agreement for the property that would return the land to the city if the project ceased to come to fruition.

The renderings made available by NIU leaders were prepared by the Lisle-based architectural firm, Farnsworth Group, for the Council to review this week, city documents show. Renderings show how project leaders envision the building and its space being used.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she doesn’t believe the project aligns with the spirit of the Annie Glidden North Revitalization Plan that was adopted by the City Council in 2018.

“I feel like the majority of residents in that small area are very much going to feel forgotten by this project,” Zasada said.

Streb tried to address Zasada’s concern, saying that by revitalizing Greek life, the university can play a part in transforming the Annie Glidden North neighborhood.

“There’s got to be more investment. There’s got to be more services,” Streb said. “That’s not the university’s role. But we feel strongly that we can contribute to the revitalization of that neighborhood.”

Representatives from the university were expected to provide an update on development plans for the NIU Center for Greek Life during the council’s April 8 meeting, city documents show. That meeting was canceled, however, with city staff citing doubt that a quorum would be reached.

The presentation was rescheduled to Monday also to accommodate NIU Foundation staff who were out of town on philanthropic visits.

Barnes said he’s excited to see how the project is coming along.

“We really are starting to move forward on raising the money and then constructing a building like this that, I think, is going to be transformational in Greek life overall at Northern Illinois University,” Barnes said. “But I think it’s going to be transformational for that entire area, in uptown.”