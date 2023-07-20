NIU Greek Center ‘largest privately funded project’ in university history behind Barsema Hall: chief of staff

Matt Streb, chief of staff to the president and professor of political science at Northern Illinois University, speaks Monday, July 10, 2023, during the DeKalb City Council meeting about what the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life would offer to the neighborhood around West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road. The council passed a resolution to enter into a redevelopment agreement with the NIU Foundation for the development of the NIU Center for Greek Life. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)