Two arrested in alleged masked robbery in DeKalb

DeKALB – Two people including a minor were arrested this week in connection to a robbery where victims alleged they were beaten and robbed by two masked individuals in DeKalb, police said.

DeKalb police officers responded to a report of a robbery Monday in the 800 block of Ridge Drive. Multiple people said they were beaten and robbed by two masked offenders who stole a cellphone and other items, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

Jacques D. Alexander, 19, of DeKalb, was arrested on Tuesday at his residence, authorities said. Alexander is charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action, according to court records. If convicted of the most serious crime, class 2 felony robbery, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old female minor, also charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action, authorities said.

The victims identified Alexander from a photo lineup, and the minor via social media photos, according to police.

DeKalb officers also searched Alexander’s home on a warrant and located stolen items, including a stolen iPhone and house keys, according to the release. Police also found a victim’s identification card, credit card and electronic benefit transfer card which were hidden inside a lamp shade, authorities said.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition Wednesday to deny Alexander pretrial release, court records show.