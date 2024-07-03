DeKalb School District 428 Board corrects vote error on new appointment

DeKalb resident Fred Davis (right) takes the oath of office June 18, 2024 at the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 this week chose to make Fred Davis’ appointment to the board official after failing to vote on the matter last time.

Though Davis was previously administered the oath of office by school board president Deyci Ramirez June 18, the school board neglected to hold a formal vote. In a statement to Shaw Local News Network June 21, Ramirez said that was an oversight and would be remedied.

The board remedied that appointment of Davis, a DeKalb resident who previously served on the DeKalb School District 428 Board, in an unanimous vote Tuesday.

Davis was sworn-in again to fill the vacancy created by Andre Powell, who resigned in late May to take on a position as a DeKalb city alderman.

Davis is expected to serve out the remainder of a seat set to expire with the May 2025 term.