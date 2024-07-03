DeKalb man arrested in connection with weapons violations

DeKalb police arrested Padre L. Bibbs, 29, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, court records show. Bibbs is charged with armed violence. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man and convicted felony is facing criminal charges after police allege that he led officers on a foot chase and was found with a loaded gun.

DeKalb police arrested Padre L. Bibbs, 29, on June 26, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

Bibbs was charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; possession of ammunition by a felon; two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; aggravated resisting arrest; misdemeanor obstructing a police officer; and misdemeanor resisting a police officer, according to court records.

Authorities said members of DeKalb Police Department’s Advanced Criminal Enforcement Team stopped Bibbs in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive on Wednesday to investigate an “intelligence” tip.

When police asked Bibbs to approach a DeKalb police car, he allegedly fled on foot, according to a news release.

Officers pursued and arrested Bibbs shortly after, authorities said.

Police allegedly found Bibbs with a loaded 9-mm gun in his possession.

Bibbs appeared before Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery for an initial hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office asked Montgomery to deny Bibbs’ release, court records show.

Montgomery denied Bibbs’ release June 27.

Bibbs’ next hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 29.