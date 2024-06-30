New DeKalb school board member talks experience

DeKalb resident Fred Davis (right) takes the oath of office June 18, 2024 at the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Fred Davis, a former board member who served on the DeKalb School District 428 Board, recently told Shaw Local News Network previous experience on the school board gives him an edge.

Davis was chosen to fill a vacancy left by Andre Powell, who resigned in late May to pursue a position as a DeKalb city alderman.

Davis said that knowing he’s been selected for the job means a lot to him.

“I felt honored to be chosen from the seven candidates interviewed, and I’m looking forward to serving on the board,” Davis said.

Davis, who previously served on the DeKalb School District 428 Board from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2015 to 2019, was one of nine candidates who submitted interest in the position and one of seven who was interviewed for the job.

Davis said he believes his track record spoke volumes to the board when it came down to making a decision.

“I believe my previous eight years of experience was a factor,” Davis said.

Davis touted his efforts that helped bring online Cortland Elementary and DeKalb High schools.

Voters approved a $108 million referendum in 2009 to build new buildings for Cortland Elementary and the high school. Between 2008 and 2011, the district issued four referendum-approved bonds that totaled $110 million to finance DeKalb High School, repurposing the old high school building into Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., and renovating Cortland and Founders elementary schools.

“I’m proud of the work I did to help balance the district’s budget at the time and being a part of the successful referendum for Cortland Elementary and DeKalb High School,” he said.

Davis took the oath of office at a recent meeting, but the board did not open the floor for discussion or vote on his appointment beforehand.

Board President Deyci Ramirez has said the district intends to vote on the appointment and re-conduct the oath of office with Davis at the board’s next regular meeting.

When asked if he sees any room for conflict of interest with his son and wife both employed for the district, Davis negated the concern.

Fred’s son, Rick Davis, is principal at Littlejohn Elementary School, and his wife, Janice Davis, is head custodian at Jefferson Elementary School.

“My wife has been an employee for 27 years, and I have previously abstained from voting in areas that concern her department,” Davis said. “The same holds true for any potential conflicts with my son.”