DeKalb church to host Bread and Roses concert Saturday

DeKALB – Bread and Roses will perform a “Singing, Bring Us Home” free concert to support local food pantries Saturday.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The concert features songs that celebrate community, belonging, and American immigrant stories. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb’s Welcome Essentials Pantry. A reception is set for after the concert.

Bread and Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

For information, visit breadandroseschorus.org/.