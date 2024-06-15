Somonauk Street construction could finish next month

The city of Sycamore continued work on resurfacing 1.15 miles of Somonauk Street between Conlin and High streets on Monday. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – The city of Sycamore will pay less than half of the total cost of this year’s Somonauk Street project, which is on pace to finish next month, the city said in a construction update this week.

The project, which includes resurfacing 1.15 miles of Somonauk Street between Conlin and High streets and work on the stretch’s sidewalks and curbs, will cost $1.1 million, but the city will pay less than half of that because officials have used state and local funding sources to reduce the city’s burden for the project.

City Manager Michael Hall said in an email to the Daily Chronicle that the city has been looking into ways to finance the project since before he was hired two years ago.

“In 2019, the city noted the deterioration of the pavement and the upcoming need for rehabilitation,” Hall said in the email. “Due to the cost of this project, it was important to look for outside funding and provide adequate time to navigate the funding process.”

Federal and state funding as well as a local planning agency helped finance the project, according to city documents.

The DeKalb-Sycamore Area Transportation Study, commonly referred to as DSATS, is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the DeKalb-Sycamore-Cortland urbanized area. Hall said the organization’s funding capabilities was a significant reason the city was able to afford the project.

Through the group, member organizations – including the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore and Cortland as well as DeKalb County – plan how to spend federal transportation dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Hall said.

The group uses criteria such as road condition, traffic volume, safety, alternative transportation and regional benefits to prioritize projects, and this project, as a result, was placed on the group’s five-year plan.

Hall said it’s important to note DSATS funding only can be used on higher-volume roads but not state highways.

The Sycamore City Council hired Elgin-based civil engineering firm Hampton Lenzini and Renwick this spring and confirmed with IDOT that the city is able to allocate $381,362 to the project.

Construction on the Somonauk Street project began less than a month ago, about five years after officials noted the problem, but work is on track for a July completion date, according to a Wednesday construction update from the Sycamore engineering division.

Hall said city officials monitor construction projects as they’re completed in the city.

“During construction, the city stays in constant contact with our consultants and remains apprised of the day-to-day activities,” Hall said. “We still make the final decision in any modifications to the plan or added expenses. The city prepares periodic construction updates to inform our residents of what to expect during construction. We are also available to answer any questions and work with the contractor and inspector to resolve these issues.”