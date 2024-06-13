Cicadas, story times and thrillers: DeKalb library events set for June

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library announced its schedule of events it will host in June.
The library, 309 Oak St., will be closed June 19 on honor of Juneteenth.
The events includes:
- Crazy for Cicadas: 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. June 17 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees can learn about cicadas through crafts, stories and real cicadas. The first program is intended for children ages 3 to 7. The second program will be open to children ages 7 to 12. For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3310.
- Bedtime Stories: 5:30 to 6 p.m. June 17 in the library’s children’s department. Patrons will be able to blow bubbles, read books and sing songs. The program is intended for children newborn to age 5. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Suspense Book Club: “In Cold Blood”: 6 to 7 p.m. June 17 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. The club will discuss “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote. Books are available at adult services. Light refreshments will be provided. The club is free and intended for adults. No registration is required to attend. For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2112.
- Informational Booth: Health Department: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 in the library’s main lobby. Participants will be able to learn about DeKalb County Health Department programs, such as health care enrollment for special enrollment periods, immunizations, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Admission to the booth is free. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 1701.
- Book Babies: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 18 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees can participate in sign language practice, a book reading, singing interactive songs, and finger plays and rhymes. The program is free and intended for children newborn to age 36 months. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Preschool Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 18 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons will be able to participate in counting, reading, talking and singing activities to improve their literacy and math skills. The program is free and intended for children ages 3 to 5. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Craft Corner: Summer Suncatcher: 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Participants can use tissue paper and glue to create a sun catcher. The event is free and intended for children. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3301.
- 309 Creative Open Lab: 5 to 8 p.m. June 18 and from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Attendees will be able to use the lab to work on projects and share information. Staff are available to offer assistance. Admission to the lab is free. For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2851.
- Classic Film Series: “The Three Musketeers” (1948): 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. Patrons can watch films that showcase the classic films age. The series is held once a month on Tuesdays. The series is free and intended for adults and teens. For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2150.
- Memory Café: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. June 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Attendees will be able to participate in sing-alongs, “get to know you” questions, a presentation, and a craft, game or shared reading activity with those experiencing memory loss. Coffee, tea and snacks will be served. Free resources, giveaways, and books to check out are available. The BlueBelles ukulele trio also will perform from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. in the library’s main lobby. First-time attendees must provide the care partner and guest names. For information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2114.
- Wacky Science: 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. June 20 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Patrons can learn about the scientific method through comedy and magic tricks. The program is free and intended for elementary school-aged children ages 5 and older. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Folding Origami Cranes: 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 20 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Participants can create paper cranes and drink beverages. Supplies will be provided. Admission to the program is free. For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2851.
- Le Baratin: French Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. June 20 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees will be able to speak French with francophone community members. The program is being led by Greg Ross, Ph.D., the former NIU Foreign Language Residence Program coordinator. Admission to the program is free. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 1701.
- YA for Adults Book Club: “The Marrow Thieves”: 6 to 7 p.m. June 20 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. The club will discuss young adult, graphic and nonfiction novels, including “The Marrow Thieves” by Cherie Dimaline. The club meets the third Thursday of every month. The club is free and intended for adults. For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2100.
- Great American Short Stories: 6 to 7 p.m. June 20 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Patrons can examine the works of Jack London, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edgar Allen Poe, Stephen Crane and William Faulkner. The program is free and intended for adults and teens. For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2150.
- Shake Out the Wiggles: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 21 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Participants will be able to sing songs and dance. The event is free and intended for preschool children. For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Tie-Dye Handkerchiefs: 3 to 4 p.m. June 21 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Patrons can create a tie-dyed handkerchief. Tie-dye materials and cotton handkerchiefs will be provided. The program is free and intended for tweens, teens and adults. Due to limited space, the program is first-come, first-served. For information, email hadleyo@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 2851.
- Mars Academy Robotics Workshop for Children: 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Participants will be able to learn about circuitry, sensors, and microcontrollers through interactive presentations, hands-on activities and project showcases. The workshop is free and intended for children ages 6 to 9. The workshop is limited to 20 children. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Medicare 101: 11 a.m. to noon June 22 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options, how to make the right choice Medicare’s different parts, and how to find the right plan. The workshop will be led by licensed sales representative Carol Cherry. The workshop is free and intended for seniors and adults. TTY users who need assistance can call 877-486-2048 for assistance or visit medicare.gov. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 1701.
- Mars Academy Robotics Workshop for Tweens: 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Patrons will be able to learn about robotics fundamental concepts through hands-on experiments, project showcases, and presentations. The workshop is free and intended for tweens ages 10 to 14. The workshop will be limited to 20 tweens. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3350.
- Beyblade Club: 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Participants can practice their Beyblade battle skills. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own Beyblades and arenas. Arenas and Beyblades will be provided. The library is not responsible for damaged items. The club is free and intended for children ages 6 and older. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3301.
- Pop-Up: Decorative Air-Dry Clay Vessels: 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 22 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. Attendees will be able to create an air dry clay box, vase or decorative bowl. Braiding, slab building, pinch pot and coiling techniques will be demonstrated. Materials will be provided. The program is free and intended for teens and tweens. Due to limited supplies, the program is first-come, first-served. For information, email jenniferk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 3401.
- After-hours Concert: Misspent Youth: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 22 in the library’s main lobby. Misspent Youth will perform traditional bluegrass music. The library’s doors open at 6 p.m. Admission to the concert is free. For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, Ext. 1700.