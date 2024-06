DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a Citizens Utility Board presentation for patrons to learn about home decarbonization.

The free presentation will be at 6 p.m. June 12 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about available Inflation Reduction Act financial incentives, how to decrease carbon emissions and electric alternatives. No registration is required to attend.

For information, visit brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.