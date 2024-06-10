DeKalb Elks Lodge to hold Flag Day ceremony Friday

Air Force veteran Michael Embrey gives remarks as area veterans and onlookers gather during a dedication ceremony marking the completion of phase one of the DeKalb Elks Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in DeKalb Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 and DeKalb Veterans Memorial will host a ceremony to celebrate Flag Day.

The free ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. June 14 at the memorial, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The ceremony includes a World War I memorial re-dedication, a presentation about the importance of Flag Day by DeKalb Elk James Brantley and an unveiling of a new U.S. Marine Corps bench, according to a news release. Music will be performed by DeKalb Celebration Chorale members. The ceremony’s keynote speaker is retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant Jari Villanueva. The national anthem will be performed by Christine Wild Monteiro.

Attendees also can learn about the DeKalb American Legion’s “Be The One” campaign and veteran support information from the Daughters of the American Revolution. A World War I posters collection, a fly-over and former military vehicles will be displayed.

A social welcome is set for after the ceremony at the Elks Lodge. The event will be open to the ceremony’s attendees.

For information, call 815-756-1273 or email M.Embrey@FunMEevents.com.