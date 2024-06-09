DeKalb County History Center garden story time program begins June 14

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the Sycamore Public Library to host story times during the summer (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the Sycamore Public Library to host garden story times for the summer.

The free programs for children ages 3 to 6 will be held Fridays in the history center’s garden area, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The program features a story, craft activities, songs and a walk around the gardens. The story times will include their own themes.

The program’s themes include:

June 14: Ladybugs.

June 28: Bugs.

July 12: Bumblebees.

July 26: Flowers.

Aug. 9: Vegetables.

“We love this summer activity and partnership with the library. This free event is a nice way to get outside, hear a good story, and make some family memories,” Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center’s Executive Director, said in a news release.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit DeKalbCountyHistory.org.