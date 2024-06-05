At The Sharpfellas Barber Studio in DeKalb, VIP service is a must

DeKALB – At The Sharpfellas Barber Studio in DeKalb, owner Juan Roman says clients are raving online about the shop and its attention to detail and quality customer service so much, you’d think it was the latest fad.

“They’re saying it’s a great shop,” Roman said. “The prices are very, very, very affordable. …. I got a lot of clients that have been following me for years that they’re actually posting their comments and their reviews on there. People are very satisfied with their cuts and their service.”

Roman said business has fared well at The Sharpfellas Barber Studio since opening its doors in May at 205 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

“Business is going great,” Roman said. “We are getting like three to four clients, walk-ins daily, which is awesome. And obviously, [there’s] a lot of Google, Booksy, advertising and marketing that’s helping me, as well.”

At The Sharpfellas Barber Studio, the focus is on men’s haircuts, beards, trims, hot towel shaves and mobile services. Also offered at the shop is free snacks and drinks with a haircut.

“It makes the client feel a little bit more special, more of a VIP,” Roman said.

Roman said The Sharpfellas Barber Studio is set up like the ultimate man-cave with its TVs and massage couches.

He said he’s planning to have at least three more stylists working in the shop in the future.

Roman previously worked out of In and Out Cuts in nearby Sycamore before he decided to make the leap across town.

He said the reason he chose to set up shop in downtown DeKalb is simple.

“DeKalb is my hometown, and I’ve been taking care of clients in DeKalb for the past five years,” Roman said. “I decided to start my own business. I’ve been doing this for a while. I wanted to do this [on] my own now. It’s right downtown DeKalb, right next to The Flame and Insomnia Cookies. It’s a great spot.”

Roman said he is offering a $7 discount to first-time clients who schedule an appointment or drop in to visit him at The Sharpfellas Barber Studio.