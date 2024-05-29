NIU football: Notre Dame game set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 on NBC

Members of the Northern Illinois University defense react after a good play Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during spring practice in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in Dekalb. (Mark Busch)

The NIU football game at Notre Dame will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, the school announced on Wednesday.

The first meeting between the schools will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock. NIU will appear on a national broadcast on NBC for the first time in school history.

The Huskies will receive $1.4 million for the game.

Tickets for NIU’s inaugural game versus Notre Dame are currently on sale to Huskie Athletic Fund members (Pack Level and above) who are also 2024 football season ticket members during the priority window, which continues through June 6. Individuals who qualify at each level, based on their annual giving and priority rank within each level as of May 13, have been contacted via email with links and specific details on how and when to order tickets.

Any remaining tickets in the NIU sections will be offered to Huskie Athletic Fund members below the $100 threshold and those who are not football season ticket members, along with season ticket members who are not currently donors, on June 7th.

Pricing for Notre Dame tickets in NIU sections is set at $100 (upper side), $90 (lower corner), $75 (upper corner) and $65 (upper end).