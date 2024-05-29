DeKalb chamber celebrates Double W Financial Group’s opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Double W Financial Group's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Double W Financial Group and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening by joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting May 21, according to a news release.

Double W Financial Group, 901 N. First St., Suite 13, DeKalb, specializes in small business retirement plans and financial advising for women in transition. For information, visit wwfinancialgroup.com or call 815-762-5500.