May 24, 2024
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb teen arrested following DeKalb Food Mart robbery

Police say the 15-year-old boy was identified after authorities reviewed video footage

By Megann Horstead

DeKALB – A DeKalb teen was arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery at DeKalb Food Mart, 850 Pappas Drive, police said.

The DeKalb Police Department was dispatched to the store at 5:12 p.m. May 17 when officers were told a male suspect had robbed the store and then fled with an unknown amount of money, according to a news release Friday.

DeKalb police examined video footage from the area, which allowed authorities to corroborate the accounts of what transpired at the time of the robbery.

In their investigation, police said authorities identified the offender as a 15-year-old boy. He has been charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, and was arrested without incident Wednesday at his DeKalb home.

An attempt to reach the DeKalb police chief Friday was not immediately successful.

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead is a multi-award-winning news reporter for the Daily Chronicle, covering city government and schools in DeKalb. Her news reporting experience led to a first place award in local government beat reporting from the Illinois Press Association.