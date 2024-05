Prep baseball

Benet 8, Kaneland 5: At Benedictine University in a Class 3A Benet Regional semifinal, the Knights’ upset bid fell short as their season came to an end.

The Knights (21-13) led 3-2 after four innings, but gave up six in the fifth. Parker Violett, Anthony Campise and Dylan Borysiewicz had two hits each for Kaneland.