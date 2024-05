The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce celebrating The Inventor Lab's new facility opening with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of The Inventors Lab’s new facility.

The Chamber celebrated The Inventors Lab facility’s opening with a ribbon-cutting May 4.

The Inventors Lab, 702 W. Main St., Genoa, is a STEM program that features engineering and design projects and curated activities that introduce kindergarten through eighth grade students to monthly STEM topics. For information, visit The Inventor’s Lab of Genoa’s Facebook Page.