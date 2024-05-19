Rise Fitness and Health joins Sycamore chamber

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Rise Fitness and Health with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Rise Fitness and Health to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Rise Fitness and Health joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting April 23.

Rise Fitness and Health, 2030 Baron Drive, Suite 107, Sycamore, is dedicated to helping community members of all ages live balanced, disciplined and vibrant lives, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-991-9371 or visit risefitnessandhealth.com.