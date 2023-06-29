DeKalb city backs proposed roundabout near NIU, cites safety and pedestrian improvement

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders said this week they’re backing a proposal to make changes to roads near Northern Illinois University, including adding a roundabout, citing a plan to promote improved pedestrian and traffic safety.
The DeKalb City Council this week gave direction to city staff to proceed toward final design with the road and improvement plans. The roundabout would be installed at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road. No formal vote has yet been taken, however.
City staff said they’re working in partnership with the state of Illinois and NIU to engage in planning concerning improvements to Normal Road, from East Lincoln Highway to Lucinda Avenue, officials said.
It all comes as the city plans to consider awarding a Spring 2024 resurfacing contract for the resurfacing of Lucinda Avenue from the Kishwaukee River bridge to Annie Glidden Road.
City Manager Bill Nicklas gave kudos to City Engineer Zac Gill for his efforts to improve and maintain the city’s infrastructure.
“If we’re going to have to repair, do we just replace, or do we think bolder?” Nicklas said. “I thank Zac Gill for getting us to this point where we can talk about something aggressive and see what the public thinks as well.”
The proposed road and improvement plans consist of the conversion of a signalized intersection at Normal Road and Lucinda Avenue to a roundabout, and the elimination of through traffic on Normal Road north of West Locust Street to Lucinda Avenue to allow for the conversion of this section into what city staff called a “campus quadrangle.”
In addition, the city plans to use pedestrian islands and enhanced signage to better promote safety.
Nicklas said certain advancements in design have made roundabouts more reliable.
“Roundabouts in their design have been considerably improved over maybe some of the earlier ones in our area and around the country,” Nicklas said. “Actually, European engineers have been sort of the path breakers in this way and have found ways so that the roundabouts are actually safer in terms of the accident histories and so forth once properly installed.”
Some council members questioned if the proposed changes may hinder first responders from an accessibility standpoint.
Police Chief David Byrd negated the concern.
“There’s other possibilities as far as having officers just stationed in that area so we won’t feel like it’s a hinderance for us to respond from the police department,” Byrd said. “We’ll be able to work our way around this, like I said, at the end of the day.”
Gill said he believes residents on the city’s north side will appreciate the project if and once it gets underway.
“After a couple years, it’ll be like it never happened,” Gill said. “People will get accustomed to it. … There’s always struggles with change. I think this is a really, really terrific opportunity for something transformative.”
Council action on the potential changes to Normal Road will come before city leaders at a future meeting.