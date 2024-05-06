May 06, 2024
DeKalb County property transfers: March 25-31, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

DeKalb County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 916 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $21,218.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Residence at 912 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $21,218.

TRPA LLC to Covington Court Apartments LLC, Farmland at East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $1,038,360.

Reston Ponds Equities LLC / Reston Ponds Management LLC / Shodeen Group LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC, Lots at 845 Greenleaf St. / 436 E. Cloverlane Drive, Sycamore, $90,432.

Gustavus Babson Farms Co. to Farmland Reserve Inc., Farmland at Aldrich Road / North Grove Road, Sycamore, $2,162,800.

Alpha Delta Pi International Housing Inc / Alpha Delta Pi Sorority to KC Beverages LLC, Apartment Building at 1230 Blackhawk Road, DeKalb, $495,000.

Judith E. Shild Trustee to Syed S. and Jillian M. Hyder, Residence at 3014 Fairway Oaks Drive, DeKalb, $293,000.

Sean Kittrell, Erin Kittrell and Nathan Knight to Robert and Linley Aspatore, Residence at 607 Fisk Ave., DeKalb, $165,000.

Grace E. Skibitsky to Micah Smoler, Residence at 325 W. Third St., Sandwich, $269,000.

Kimberly Ann Frieders to Michael R. Frieders, Residence at 927 E. Sixth St., Sandwich, $207,000.

Craig M. Sheppard Jr. to Brian George and Molly J. Wilson, Residence at 211 Ellen St., Sycamore, $260,000.

Peter A. and Rachelle D. Gleason to Jonathan Holle, Residence at 828 N. 11th St., DeKalb, $175,000.

Andrew and Elizabeth D. Oparyk to Thomas Reese Davis Jr. and Andrea Margaret Davis, Residence at 367 E. Ottawa St., Sycamore, $355,000.

Linda S. Akers Dec’d By Heirs to Jesus Renteria and Rebeka Mines, Residence at 341 E. Home St., Sycamore, $314,900.

Barb Squared LLC to Ma Clarissa Jugos, Residence at 939 Pond Brook Ave., Malta, $269,000.

Jessica Marie Bieneman to Alex Nerad and Alex Hanold, Residence at 478 Billings Drive, DeKalb, $415,000.

Richard E. Schopfer Revocable Trust to Joseph M. and Linda M. O’Brien, Residence at 1821 W. Forestview Drive, Sycamore, $630,000.

James Bojko to Angel U. Martinez Chandomi, Residence at 9956 Rimsnider Road, Hinckley, $285,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trust 54513 to GFF Holdings LLC, Farmland, Genoa, $945,000.

Itasca Bank & Trust Company Trust 11362 to Ryan T. Stanley, Lot at 11545 Ellwood Greens Road, Genoa, $34,900.

Jeffrey S. Freise Trust Trustee to Jose Rios and Laura Castelan, Residence at 23615 Airport Road, Sycamore, $359,000.

Norma Ayala to Joshua S. Snyder, Residence at 103 W. Comanche Ave., Shabbona, $15,000.

Doris A. Rex to Shawn Lowe and Lurana Bain, Residence at 1209 Green Court, DeKalb, $255,000.

