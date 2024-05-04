Aidan Wyzard wins 3 events for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Baseball

Morris 4, Sycamore 2: At Morris, the Spartans outhit Morris for the second time in the series, but for the second time fell to their main competition for first place in the Interstate 8.

There’s still a third game of the series to be made up at a later date.

Davis Collie had two hits and drove in a run, while Matt Rosado had two hits for the Spartans (16-4, 8-3) against Morris (20-3, 10-1).

Sandwich 15, Kaneland 5: At Sandwich, the Knights committed five errors in the five-inning game.

Michael Layne had two hits for the Knights (15-8), while Tom Thill drove in three runs from the leadoff spot.

Softball

Indian Creek 7, Rochelle 6: At Rochelle, the Timberwolves erased a 5-0 deficit to win the nonconference game.

Emily Frazier drove in the final of her four runs on a single to left in the top of the sixth to give Indian Creek (8-11) its first lead of the game, then Eliza Tatro scored on an error for a key insurance run.

Frazier homered early in the game and had two of Indian Creek’s seven hits. Tatro and McKenzie Greer had two hits each as well to help the Timberwolves overcome seven errors.

Boys track and field

Northern Illinois Invitational: At Beloit College, Sycamore scored 80 points, second only to Belvidere North’s 91.

Aidan Wyzard won the 100-meter dash in a personal best 10.83. He also cleared 6.89 meters in the long jump for the win ahead of Burke Gautcher, who put up a personal best 6.44 to take second. Wyzard, Gautcher, Dylan Hodges and Ely Crome won the 4x100 in 42.36.

Crome was second in the 400, setting a PR in 49.6 seconds. Hodges, Colton Sharpness, Dylan Weides and Preston Picolotti won the 4x200 relay in 1:29.38.

Calvin Hogland won the discus for Sycamore with a toss of 44.7 meters, a personal best. He beat second-place Weides by .08 meters. Braedon Shaner went 4.17 to take second in the pole vault, and Hodges’ leap of 12.32 meters was second in the triple jump.

Boys lacrosse

Kaneland 11, Marian Central Catholic 6: At Woodstock, Garret Willis scored five goals for the Knights.

Adam Leach and Grady Miller each scored twice, while Mitchell Morong and Vinny McDonald scored once each.

Girls badminton

McHenry Sectional: At McHenry, Dekalb junior Carly Kammes took fourth at singles to qualify for the state tournament.

The season finale will be held at DeKalb High School starting on Thursday.