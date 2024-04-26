Sycamore hires consultant to look into industrial growth

SYCAMORE – A Chicago-based consulting firm recently was hired by Sycamore officials in an effort spur industrial growth in the city.

SB Friedman Development Advisors, LLC, 70 W. Madison St., Chicago, will hold an in-person project kickoff meeting, tour Sycamore, and complete a myriad of other tasks in order to outline strategic actions to attract industrial development in the Sycamore, according to city documents.

The service is estimated to cost $62,920, according to city documents. Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said he and Mayor Steve Braser have secured a $20,000 grant, with a 10% match requirement, from the DeKalb County Community Foundation to help fund the consulting service.

With the cost reduced by nearly a third, Hall said the city has room in the budget for the consulting firm because officials have been unable to fill an economic development position the city began budgeting $10,000 per month for, beginning this year.

“This is April, we have not filled that position, so that’s $40,000. So my suggestion is ... I’d really like to spend this, and have SB Friedman do the study, give us those outlines and summaries and really start targeting in on industry,” Hall said during the April 15, Sycamore City Council meeting, before the City Council unanimously approved his consideration for the consulting services.

Hall – who noted he has previously worked with SB Friedman while employed elsewhere – said the project will take an estimated 252 man hours, or three months, to complete.

Third Ward Alderman Jeff Fischer asked why the city isn’t hiring a consultant to look into residential growth.

While Hall said he thinks the city needs to be open to diversifying its housing options, he said he believes industrial growth in Sycamore is primed because of the industrial growth in DeKalb in recent years.

The city of DeKalb has seen significant industrial growth since 2020, concentrated heavily on the city’s south side near the Interstate 88 corridor. Mega corporations including online retail giant Amazon, food manufacturer Kraft Heinz, confectioner Ferrara Candy Co. have built facilities, bringing with it promises of hundreds of new jobs. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has invested $1 billion for a data center in DeKalb.

“I think that industry makes more sense to focus on right now,” Hall said. “I think we have some pretty good targeted areas that we might be able to bounce off of the city of DeKalb. For example, they have a lot of industry growing around [Interstate 88].”

At the end of Hall’s presentation, Sycamore 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus said he was wondering why commercial growth won’t be the focus of the consulting service.

“I think you’re making a good case on why industrial, but wouldn’t it be great to find out, yeah, we’ve got some great opportunities, we just know it, on the commercial side,” Bumpus said.

Hall said it can be difficult to target commercial growth because major commercial stores generally already are seeking opportunities to expand. Hall said he believes commercial companies can’t be as easily enticed as an industrial-focused company because business to business partnerships in the area may not mean as much to a commercial retailer.

“I think that you can entice industry better, and or you grow your current industry than you can say invite a commercial type of industry,” Hall said. “Usually big box [stores] are what people are targeting and big box, it’s not really growing very well. Restaurants are volatile. ... I think that industry is more capable.”