Jacob Orin leads HBR to baseball victory: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday

Baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Somonauk 0: Jacob Orin went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Royals to a Little Ten Conference win.

Justin Wentzlaff and Mckinley Shelton combined to drive in six runs, and Skyler Janeski allowed just one hit over five innings pitched.

Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 2: Tristan Swenson had two hits, and Lane Davidson had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Softball

Genoa-Kingston 13, Winnebago 1: Ari Rich went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs during a Big Northern Conference win.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 7, Ottawa Township 0: The Knights put up six in the first half for an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Byron 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: Sophia Zaccard scored the lone goal, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: Genoa-Kingston took sixth with 36.08 points in a seven-team meet.

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invite: Genoa-Kingston took fourth with 52.5 points in an eight-team meet.

Indian Creek Invite: Indian Creek took third with 69 points in a nine-team meet.