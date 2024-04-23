Nate Kleba leads G-K to baseball victory: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday

Baseball

Genoa-Kingston 4, Winnebago 2: Nate Kleba went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored during a Big Northern Conference win.

Gavin Havener went 2 for 4 with a run and Jack Peterson struck out five through five innings on the mound.

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Earlville 1: The Royals put up seven in the first inning to get an early lead and held on for a Little Ten Conference victory.

Jacob Orin and Skyler Janeski both tallied two hits, Martin Ledbetter and Saje Beane both scored two runs and Justin Wentzlaff picked up two RBIs. Luke Badal on the mound allowed zero runs over five innings pitched.

Waubonsie Valley 9, DeKalb 8: Cole Latimer went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs but the Barbs came up short in DuPage Valley Conference play.

Somonauk 10, Indian Creek 9: Jeffrey Probst went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs but the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten Conference action.

Softball

Somonauk 10, Indian Creek 8: Emily Frazier homered and drove in five runs but the Timberwolves fell short in Little Ten Conference play.

Naperville North 12, DeKalb 1 (5 inn.): The Barbs fell and couldn’t come back in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 5, Pecatonica 0: Sophia Zaccard scored two to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.

Yuliza Fuentes, Zoe Nieves and Sam Wendt had a goal a piece.

Kaneland 8, Rochelle 0: Jade Schrader scored four goals and Casey O’Brien scored two during an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Sycamore 4, Morris 0: Jaycie Funderburg scored two to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Izzie Segreti and Cortni Kruizenga scored a goal a piece and Tayla Brannstrom got the shutout in net.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Yorkville 3: The Spartans battled to pick up a nonconference victory.

At singles, Steven Chen (No. 1) won 6-2, 6-1. At doubles, Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin (No. 1) won both matches 6-0, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta (No. 2) won both 6-0 and Javi Lopez and John Riley (No. 3) won both matches 6-1.

Boys lacrosse

Naperville Central 11, Kaneland 9: Adam Leach and Garrett Wills scored three goals each but the Knights fell in nonconference action.