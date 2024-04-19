Here’s how to donate for Give DeKalb County 2024 fundraiser

SYCAMORE – Now in its eleventh year, Give DeKalb County, an annual fundraiser, offers multiple ways to support nonprofit organizations, and a Bonus Pool boosts every donation made.

On May 2, donors can give online all day at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

Between now and May 2, those who prefer to donate by check can print a donation form from the website and give by mail. Donors also may drop off their donation form and check at the DeKalb County Community Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2 during a donation drop-off event.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The previous 10 giving days raised more than $8.7 million combined, according to a news release.

“Give DeKalb County is an opportunity to make an impact by supporting local nonprofit organizations,” DCNP Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “With so many nonprofits participating and multiple ways to give back, we are excited to see DeKalb County’s generosity in action again this year.”

Here’s how to donate

Online : From midnight Thursday, May 2, to midnight Friday, May 3, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer or mobile pay.

: From midnight Thursday, May 2, to midnight Friday, May 3, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org using credit/debit card, electronic bank transfer or mobile pay. By Mail : April 18 to May 2 include check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount and Give DeKalb County mail-in donation form, mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation – 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178.

: April 18 to May 2 include check payable to “DCCF” for the total donation amount and Give DeKalb County mail-in donation form, mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation – 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178. In-Person: From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 donation drop-off event at the Community Foundation.

During the in-person event, donors can bring their donation form and check to the Community Foundation, enjoy light refreshments, and watch the Give DeKalb County total grow.

Those who prefer to use a donor-advised fund or make a Qualified Charitable Donation from an Individual Retirement account should use the mail-in donation form and mailing process. Additional giving details are online at GiveDeKalbCounty.org/Info/Ways-to-Give.

In 2023, Give DeKalb County attracted 8,306 donations from donors in 39 states and two different countries.

“Thousands of people made a difference last year, donating over $1.8 million,” Bingle said in a news release. “Every dollar counts and the Bonus Pool ensures every dollar goes even further during Give DeKalb County.”

Each donation made during Give DeKalb County leverages a percentage of the Bonus Pool, which is made possible by the generous support of Community Partners. A full list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The minimum online donation amount is $5, and there is no minimum for mailed donations.

For a list of participating organizations or more information about Give DeKalb County, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org, or contact Ben Bingle at ben@dekalbccf.org. Those interested also can follow the giving day on Facebook and Instagram.