Matt Bruncheen leads Kaneland to baseball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Kaneland 9, Rochelle 4: Matt Bruncheen had two hits and drove in four during an Interstate 8 Conference win Wednesday.

Zach Konrad had three hits, and Tom Thill had two. Evan Ross pitched six innings with no earned runs and no walks and six strikeouts.

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 3: Teague Hallahan homered and drove in two runs to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 victory.

Davis Collie drove in two runs, Kyle Hartman went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Tyler Townsend went 3 for 3 with a run scored. Cal Harbecke struck out four through six innings of work.

Hinckley-Big Rock 11, AFC 5: Martin Ledbetter dominated on the mound, striking out 13 through 5 1/3 innings pitched to lead the Royals to a nonconference win.

Ledbetter went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Jacob Orin drove in four.

Softball

Kaneland 10, Rochelle 5: Angelina Campise went 4 for 5 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored during an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Breanne Crosby went 2 for 4 and drove in two. Ellie Peck struck out eight, and Bella Gradus struck out three.

Sycamore 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Kaitlyn Williams went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 victory.

Addison McLaughlin went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Addison Dierschow struck out nine through seven innings.

Stillman Valley 13, Genoa-Kingston 7: Kiki Mitchell and Reagan Tomlinson homered, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference play.

Dixon 12, Indian Creek 6: Allie Peterson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, but the Timberwolves came up short in nonconference action.

Taylor Hulmes struck out three through 3 2/3 innings.

Yorkville 5, Hiawatha 0: The Hawks were shut out in a nonconference matchup.

Girls soccer

DeKalb 2, Dixon 0: The Barbs earned the shutout during a nonconference win.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, Sterling 2: The Spartans won in nonconference play.

At singles, Steven Chen (No. 1) won 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (5), Liam Kerbel (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-4, Alex Jenkin (No. 3) won both sets 6-1, Jonathan Locascio (No. 5) won 6-2, 6-3 and Joe Culotta (No. 6) wont 6-1, 6-2.

At doubles, Kerbel and Jenkin (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-0, and Locascio and Culotta (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-1.