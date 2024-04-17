DeKalb baseball earns conference win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Baseball

DeKalb 11, Naperville North 4: At Naperville, Brodie Farrell struck out 10 over six innings as the Barbs took one from the Huskies in a DuPage Valley Conference contest. Farrell did it at the plate too with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Ruari Bengford and Paul Kakoliris had two hits each for DeKalb (13-4, 4-1).

Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): At Hinckley, the Royals banged out 11 hits to match the 11 runs they scored in a Little Ten Conference win. Martin Ledbetter led the offense with a home run and two RBIs. Jacob Orin and Justin Wentzlaff also had two RBIs for HBR (8-4, 5-0). Jackson Davenport had an RBI double for Hiawatha (1-9, 0-4).

Girls Soccer

Sycamore 3, LaSalle Peru 0: At La Salle, Taylor Zemanek, Izzie Segreti and Cortni Kruizenga scored for the Spartans as they captured the Interstate Eight conference win. Tayla Brannstrom with the shutout for Sycamore (6-5, 5-0).

Genoa-Kingston 2, North Boone 1 (OT): At North Boone, Sam Wendt scored in regulation then scored the game-winner in extra time to lift the Cogs to the Big Northern Conference win. GK improved to 8-3-2 overall, 3-1 in the BNC.

Boys Track and Field

GK Boys Open: At Genoa, the host Cogs ran second to Stillman Valley in a meet that was shortened to 16 of 18 events. For the Cogs, Brandon Wolcott won the 100 meters, Ryder Easterbrooks won the long jump, Dakota Dynek took the triple jump, Clayton Mitchell won the pole vault and Terrell Marshall captured the high jump. Hinckley-Big Rock ran fourth in the team race. Andrew Harper won the 1,600 and Tyler Smith ran second in the 100 for HBR.

Girls Track and Field

GK Girls Open: At Genoa, GK placed second in the team race behind Stillman Valley. Ava Hardy won the 100, Delilah Chavez-MacMillen took the 800, Gracie Zapatka, Keara Ellis, Grace Pena and Emma James won the 4x800 relay, Addison Vicary took the high jump and Zoey Peterson won the triple jump for GK. Hinckley-Big Rock ran third in the team race. Raven Wagner won the shot put and Isabella Canzoneri won the 1,600 for the Royals.