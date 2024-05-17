Indian Creek’s Reagan Gibson enters state finals with top mark: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A State Championship: At Charleston, Reagan Gibson was one of two pole vaulters to clear 3.2 meters.

The Indian Creek senior will go for the state title on Saturday. Teammate Isabella Turner finished the triple jump with a leap of 10.13 meters, taking 21st to cap her season.

Isabella Canzoneri of Hinckley-Big Rock finished the 800 in 2:46.29 to take 29th. Teammate Addison Marquardt was 16th in the high jump, clearing 1.5 meters.

Boys track and field

Class 3A Metea Valley Sectional: For a team in its first Class 3A sectional after being in 2A historically, Kaneland’s sixth-place tie with speedy Dundee-Crown was solid.

The Knights advanced both David Valkanov and Evan Nosek in the 3,200, their 4x400 relay of Collin Reutimann, Eric Ramos, Tyler Rebacz and Gavin Smith, long jumper Logan Ehlers, high jumper Fredrick Hassan, Brady Betustak in discus and, for a 41st straight year a pole vaulter, Kyle Rogers.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 2, Dixon 0: At Sycamore, a Kyle Hartmann home run was all the offense Cal Harbecke needed in the win.

Harbecke tossed a three-hitter, striking out five for the win. Kyle Prebil had two of Sycamore’s five hits.

DeKalb 13, Sterling 3: At DeKalb, the Barbs benefited from six errors, scoring six runs to walk it off in the fifth inning.

Jackson Kees had three hits and three RBIs. Isaac Black drove in two runs and Cole Latimer scored twice. Kees struck out 11 for the win, allowing two earned runs in five innings and walking none.