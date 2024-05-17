Record tops $2M for Give DeKalb County nonprofit fundraiser

Nonprofit representatives, donors and DeKalb County Community Foundation staff pose on May 2, 2024, at the DeKalb County Community Foundation during Give DeKalb County, an annual countywide fundraiser benefiting area nonprofits. The campaign raised its highest total yet in 2024. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation)

SYCAMORE – Give DeKalb County, a countywide fundraiser benefiting area nonprofits, raised more than $2 million in its 11th year, the most ever, organizers said.

The fundraiser is organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, part of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“Thank you to all who donated during Give DeKalb County,” partnership Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “May 2 was an electrifying day full of energy and generosity. We are excited to see these funds put to work within the nonprofit community.”

Give DeKalb County reached new all-time highs with a record number of participating nonprofits, Bonus Pool total, and grand total.

“This year, 2,973 people made 8,501 donations and the Bonus Pool reached $232,915,” Bingle said. “Give DeKalb County is a team effort, and a lot of credit goes to the generous people of DeKalb County.”

Donors gave by mail between April 18 and May 2 and online from midnight to midnight May 2 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. The fundraiser topped $1 million before 2:30 p.m. May 2, the earliest that milestone has ever been reached. A Bonus Pool of funds boosted all online and mail-in donations.

After all donations were tallied, Give DeKalb County 2024 raised $2,046,822, according to the release.

Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center and Give DeKalb County committee chairwoman, said she was excited by the results.

“Through [the Nonprofit Partnership’s] leadership and the inspiring work of DeKalb County’s nonprofits, Give DeKalb County once again exceeded expectations,” Donahoe said in the release. “The generosity of donors, large and small, will continue to make a significant impact to our county’s nonprofits.”

A record number of community partners donated to the Bonus Pool and media sponsors helped raise awareness about this community-wide event by donating promotional support, according to release. A full list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership is a membership-based program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Established in 2012, the Partnership’s mission is to strengthen the nonprofit sector through leadership, professional development, and collaboration. Learn more at DCNP.org. Visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org for final results and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.