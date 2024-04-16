NIU football spring practices are two-thirds over. Here’s what we’ve learned so far

Members of the Northern Illinois University defense react after a good play during a March spring practice in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in Dekalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The NIU football team has cruised through 10 spring practices so far, with the latest wrapping up Tuesday with the team in light pads after running nearly 100 plays Saturday.

Practice concludes in less than two weeks with the Huskies’ annual spring showcase on April 27. Here are some things we’ve learned through the first 10 practices.

The defensive line is fierce

Obviously any practice situation, in which quarterbacks are often off-limits from being hit, reduces what a defensive line can do.

But the NIU line is still leading the way when it comes to explosive plays.

On Tuesday, even without full pads, Pierce Oppong came bulldozing through the line and “sacked” Ethan Hampton. Devonte O’Malley pressured Hampton the play before. Earlier in the practice, Oppong again came crashing through the line and disrupted the offense.

And of the two interceptions the defense came away on Tuesday, the line was instrumental in one of them. Jacon Malon’s pass was batted into the air and fell right to Javaughn Byrd for what would have been a pick-six.

Justin Lynch in the mix at running back

Antario Brown is the starter. Gavin WIlliams is the third-down back. But Lynch has apparently completed his transition from quarterback to running back.

It was only once, but the Huskies actually lined up in a split-back formation with Lynch and Brown flanking Hampton out of the shotgun. The Huskies and coach Thomas Hammock have traditionally eschewed formations that involve two running backs, but it was an interesting wrinkle.

While the result of the play was a screen pass to Brown, the opportunity for some chicanery out of the set is also high. Obviously, Lynch can throw the ball. But if Trayvon Rudolph is split out wide, he can come into motion. He was a high school quarterback and has thrown a couple of passes for the Huskies, usually on two-point conversions. There can be a lot of trickeration if Hammock and the staff so desire.

The team is actually, probably, healthy

Hammock has always closely guarded the health of his team. But for the past few springs, there’d always be players in boots or crutches or street clothes along the sidelines. That wasn’t the case Tuesday.

Hammock said he’s learned his lesson from the injury-plagued 2022 season. He chose to push his practices until later in the spring, especially on the heels of a late-December bowl game. He said giving the team time to recuperate was a focal point between December and March.

No answers at quarterback anytime soon

Hammock on Tuesday reiterated he doesn’t plan on live handicapping the quarterback race. He said there were three guys he liked, but would not say who those three guys were.

In terms of snaps, Ethan Hampton has been the first QB in, followed by Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Jalen Macon and redshirt freshman Josh Holst, a Marengo graduate.

It’s the second spring in a row Hampton has taken a majority of the snaps, filling in last year for an injured Rocky Lombardi. He had a solid, mistake-free day Tuesday until the end of practice, when in a two-minute drill Nate Valcarcel intercepted him.

Secondary can make plays

Valcarcel and Byrd had interceptions Tuesday, but on the whole the defensive backs have made things difficult for the NIU passing game.

In 6-on-6 drills, Dashaun Gibson nearly came up with an interception of American River Community College transfer Kenny Lueth. Mahki Rolle also had a breakup in the 6-on-6 drills.

They also forced some good throws from the quarterback. Holst threaded the needed on a pass to Cam Thompson during full-team drills, and on DB vs. WR drills, Byrd was draped all over Andrew McElroy, but Macon dropped a dime that went about 40 yards in the air and landed right where McElroy was able to get it.