Keg & Kernel to close in downtown DeKalb

Scott Struchen, one of the founders and chief commercial officer of Keg & Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company, serves a beer in this Shaw Local file photo Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Tangled Roots Brewing Co. will close its Keg & Kernel restaurant in downtown DeKalb on April 28, 2024, announced its CEO. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Tangled Roots Brewing Co. will close its Keg & Kernel restaurant in downtown DeKalb for good at the end of the month, announced its CEO Monday.

The Ottawa-based company that offered its own craft beer will close its DeKalb eatery on April 28, according to a news release.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of current market conditions, the decision was made to focus our resources on other aspects of our business,” CEO Blake Rohrabaugh said in a news release. “[...] We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal patrons, dedicated staff, and the community for their unwavering support throughout the last few years.”

Some of the outdoor seating shown here in this Shaw Local file photo Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in front of Barb City Bagels and Keg and Kernel on Lincoln Highway after the recent downtown DeKalb renovations. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Keg & Kernel staff bid an emotional farewell to the DeKalb community in a lengthy Facebook post.

“We’ve cherished every pint poured, every meal served, and every memory made within these walls. Your enthusiasm and patronage have been the heartbeat of our establishment, and for that, we are forever grateful,” staff wrote. “While this chapter may be coming to a close, the memories and friendships forged here will always remain. From our passionate team to each and every cherished guest, we extend our heartfelt thanks for being a part of our story. As we bid farewell, we raise our glasses to the incredible community that made Keg & Kernel more than just a place, but a home filled with laughter, camaraderie, and exceptional craft beer and food.”

Tangled Roots Brewing Co. had its grand opening for Keg & Kernel, 106 E. Lincoln Hihway in DeKalb, in December 2021. At the time, it was the company’s fourth location for a regional brewery.

“While the closure of Keg & Kernel marks the end of an era, Tangled Roots remains committed to delivering exceptional craft beer experiences through our flagship brewery and other locations, including several new locations throughout Illinois in Vernon Hills, South Barrington, and Washington opening in 2024 & 2025,” Rohrabaugh wrote.