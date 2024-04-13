DeKalb library to host monthly health department booth April 16

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County Health Department to host monthly information booths for patrons to learn about DeKalb County services.

The booths will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the booths is free.

The booths feature information about programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, as well as immunizations and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods.

Participants can ask health department staff about its services and programs. The booths also will include new services and focus on nationally recognized observances.

The nationally recognized observances include:

April: Earth Month and National Public Health Week.

June: Men’s Health, LGBTQ and Pride Month

July: Healthy Vision Month.

August: National Immunizations Awareness Month.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.