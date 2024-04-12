Sycamore Music Boosters to hold mattress sale fundraiser Saturday

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Booster will host a mattress sale fundraiser to buy Sycamore music students uniforms and equipment and provide scholarships.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 Airport Road.

Attendees can browse and buy various name-brand mattresses, bed frames and bedding accessories, according to a news release. The beds will cost 10 to 40% below retail prices. Sales representatives can walk participants through the delivery options.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.