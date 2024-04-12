CASA DeKalb County to hold child abuse awareness event April 16

SYCAMORE – CASA DeKalb County and Family Service Agency of DeKalb County will host a Hands Around the Courthouse event in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The free event will be held at noon Tuesday at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.
Participants will be able to help raise awareness about neglected or abused children.
CASA provides children involved in the court system due to parental or guardian abuse or neglect advocates, makes court recommendations and represents the children as Guardian ad Litem.
Family Service Agency houses the Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides DeKalb County children age-appropriate prevention education and coordinates services and safe, child-sensitive support to abused children and non-offending family members.
For information, visit casadekalb.org/hac or call 815-895-2052.