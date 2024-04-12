CASA DeKalb County to hold child abuse awareness event April 16

Jill Olson (left), executive director of CASA DeKalb County, Marcy Buick (middle), circuit judge of the 23rd judicial circuit court in DeKalb county, Suzanne Collins (right) DeKalb County First Assistant State's Attorney pose for a photo after Hands Around the Courthouse event in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, April 21 on the DeKalb County courthouse lawn (Shane Taylor)

SYCAMORE – CASA DeKalb County and Family Service Agency of DeKalb County will host a Hands Around the Courthouse event in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The free event will be held at noon Tuesday at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

Participants will be able to help raise awareness about neglected or abused children.

CASA provides children involved in the court system due to parental or guardian abuse or neglect advocates, makes court recommendations and represents the children as Guardian ad Litem.

Family Service Agency houses the Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides DeKalb County children age-appropriate prevention education and coordinates services and safe, child-sensitive support to abused children and non-offending family members.

For information, visit casadekalb.org/hac or call 815-895-2052.