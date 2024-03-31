Procession planned for late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy’s journey to funeral home Monday

Dozens of flower arrangements, trinkets and other tokens are laid near a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn Saturday, March 30, 2024, in memory of sheriff's deputy Christina Musil, who was killed while on duty after her squad car was rear-ended by a truck Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has invited the public to help see the late deputy Christina Musil safely to an area funeral home as authorities plan to lay her to rest.

Musil, 35, was killed Thursday while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. A mom and a military veteran, Musil died in the early morning hours Friday at an area hospital after suffering severe injuries, authorities have said.

Musil will be transferred from the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office in Sycamore to Butala’s Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, starting at noon on Monday, officials wrote in a Sunday social media post.

“This procession will start at approximately noon and we are attaching the route and asking any members of the public that wishes to show support and to honor Deputy Musil that you line up on the highlighted portion of the route,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

A procession for DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy Christina Musil is planned for noon Monday, April 1, 2024. According to the sheriff's office, Musil will be transferred from the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office in Sycamore to Butala’s Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. The public is welcome to join the procession. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan previously said more information will be released about pending funeral arrangements. No details have been announced as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dozens of flowers, trinkets and other items could be seen placed at a memorial site on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn Saturday, in honor of Musil.

On Saturday afternoon, a handful of people were seen visiting the site, bearing flowers or sitting on a nearby bench to look at the memorial display.

Musil was a five-year law enforcement officer with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office who worked in the patrol and corrections divisions, and Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan, Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Friday.

A public GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise money for funeral expenses and to help support Musil’s family, including her three children, according to the account. As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, $12,180 has been raised from 91 donations.