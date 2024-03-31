Procession planned for late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy’s journey to funeral home Monday

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has invited the public to help see the late deputy Christina Musil safely to an area funeral home as authorities plan to lay her to rest.
Musil, 35, was killed Thursday while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. A mom and a military veteran, Musil died in the early morning hours Friday at an area hospital after suffering severe injuries, authorities have said.
[ DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy, veteran killed in Waterman crash ]
Musil will be transferred from the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office in Sycamore to Butala’s Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, starting at noon on Monday, officials wrote in a Sunday social media post.
“This procession will start at approximately noon and we are attaching the route and asking any members of the public that wishes to show support and to honor Deputy Musil that you line up on the highlighted portion of the route,” sheriff’s officials wrote.
Sullivan previously said more information will be released about pending funeral arrangements. No details have been announced as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
Dozens of flowers, trinkets and other items could be seen placed at a memorial site on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn Saturday, in honor of Musil.
On Saturday afternoon, a handful of people were seen visiting the site, bearing flowers or sitting on a nearby bench to look at the memorial display.
Musil was a five-year law enforcement officer with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office who worked in the patrol and corrections divisions, and Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan, Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Friday.
A public GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise money for funeral expenses and to help support Musil’s family, including her three children, according to the account. As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, $12,180 has been raised from 91 donations.