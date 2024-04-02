Teen and Tween Chess Club April 3 and 17 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two Teen and Tween Chess Club sessions for patrons to play chess.

The free sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. April 3 and 17 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The sessions are intended for youth ages nine to 18.

Attendees can learn about and play chess. Snacks will be provided. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-0568, ext. 3400.