Paul Callaghan named new president, CEO of The Suter Company

SYCAMORE – The Suter Company recently welcomed Paul Callaghan as its new president and CEO.

Callaghan began his new role Feb. 5, according to a news release.

Callaghan will be responsible for the company’s overall leadership and business aspects. The company’s leadership team also will transition Tim Suter to the company’s executive chairman role, according to the release. The transition’s focus is on the company’s culture and ensuring continued operations.

Callaghan’s role as the Harvest Food Group’s CFO and COO saw sales growth through an operational and culture-driven initiative focus. His mid-size companies and large corporations work history will help the company’s growth and expansion goals, according to the release.

“Becoming a part of an organization with such a rich history, strong core values and vision, and a company culture that is truly lived each day is an honor and a privilege,” Callaghan said in the release. “I knew when I had the opportunity to get to know Tim, the Board of Directors, and the leadership team that being a part of an organization so deeply committed to its employee-owners, the community, and its customers fell perfectly in line with my vision and values.”

“I am thrilled to have Paul joining The Suter Company as our new President and CEO,” Suter said in the release. “His extensive experience and match to our culture makes Paul the right person to lead the Company through our next stage of growth. As we approach our 100th anniversary and now that we are 100% employee-owned, our Board of Directors was unanimous in their thinking that the timing was perfect to add Paul’s talent to lead our team.”

The Suter Company is an employee-owned refrigerated and shelf stable food manufacturing business that provides real world solutions to customers.

For information, visit suterco.com/.