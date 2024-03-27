Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Wrestling All-Area Team

Sycamore’s Gable Carrick works to turn Glenbard West’s Sasha Boulton in their 190-pound match at the Don Flavin Invitational wrestling tournament at DeKalb High School. Carrick won the match by a 4-3 decision. (Mark Busch)

Wrestler of the Year

Jacob Luce, sr., 165, DeKalb

Genoa-Kingston’s Brady Brewick grabs the leg of Rockridge’s Ryan Lower in the 165-pound 1A third place match at the IHSA state wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

All-Area First Team

Michael Olson, so., 113, Sycamore

The sophomore won his regional en route to a 24-15 record. He also took fourth at the Sycamore invite and has qualified for the 2A sectional round both times in his career.

Kaden Klapprodt, jr., 113/120, DeKalb

Kalpprodt finished the season 25-19 and surged into the 3A state tournament. He won the DuPage Valley Conference, was third in the regional round and fourth at the sectional.

Kamron Scholl, sr., 120, Kaneland

Scholl finished the season fifth at the 2A state tournament after winning his regional and taking second in the section round. He went 48-3, setting the school record for wins in the season and finishing his career with 128 victories. He also won tournaments at Kaneland and Stillman Valley this year.

Tyler Lockhart, so., 120, Sycamore

Lockhart has reached the blood round of sectionals both times in his career but has yet to punch his ticket to the state tournament. He went 31-10 this year, won his regional and was second at the Sycamore invite.

Alex Gochis, jr., 126, Kaneland

Gochis went 43-8 this year and was a win away from qualifying for state. He was second in the regional and notched 16 technical falls on the season.

Jayden Dohogne, fr., 138, Sycamore

The freshman made an impression, going 30-16 and making state, the first Sycamore freshman to qualify for state since 2011. He won his regional and was fourth in the sectional.

Hudson Ikens, jr., 138, DeKalb

Ikens was a win away from a medal at the state tournament and finished the year with a 34-14 record. He was second in the regional round and third in the sectional. He also won the DVC tournament.

Mekhi Cave, sr., 144, DeKalb

Cave finished the season 42-10 and qualified for the state tournament after taking second at both the regional and sectional. He was named the lower-weight outstanding wrestler for the DVC.

Mike Hodge, jr. 150, DeKalb

Hodge finished up the year 20-20 and qualified for the sectional round after a fourth-place finish at regionals.

Brady Brewick, sr., 165, Genoa-Kingston

Brewick became the second Cog to win a medal at the state tournament and the first since 2010 with his third-place finish in the 1A tournament. Brewick finished the season 42-4.

Sean Kolkebeck, jr., 175, DeKalb

After a second-place finish at the regional and third at the sectional, he qualified for state. He finished the year 38-14 and won the DVC.

Lamar Bradley, sr., 215, DeKalb

Bradley finished the year 37-9, winning a regional and taking third in the sectional round. He qualified for state as well.

Gable Carrick, sr., 190/215, Sycamore

The four-year starter finishes his career with 112 career wins. He took fifth at state this year with a 35-13 record. He was second in the regional round and fourth in the sectional.

JJ Piniera, jr., 285, DeKalb

Pinera went 19-15 on the year and was third at the regional to earn a berth in the sectional.

DeKalb’s Alan Izaguirre wrestles Prospect’s Ronin Umali in their 126-pound match of the Don Flavin Invitational wrestling tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Honorable Mention

Jaden Bradley, fr., 106, DeKalb

Eduardo Castro, sr., 113/120, DeKalb

Alan Izaguirre, jr., 126, DeKalb

Ayden Shuey, so., 132, DeKalb

Cooper Bode, so., 175, Sycamore