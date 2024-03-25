DeKalb man charged with armed violence during alleged drug deal

Austin J. Ahlbach, 27, of DeKalb, is charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a valid FOID card, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felony and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DeKalb County court records show. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man was charged with armed violence this month after police said they found the man in possession of a loaded handgun following an alleged cocaine drug deal, according to court records.

Austin J. Ahlbach, 27, of DeKalb, is charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a valid FOID card, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felony and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

If convicted of the most serious crime, armed violence, a Class X felony, Ahlbach could face up to 30 years in prison.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny pretrial release to Ahlbach on March 15, records show. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen awarded that request March 15, ordering Alhbach detained pending future court hearings.

Ahlbach, represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, is next set to appear for a status hearing at 1:30 p.m. on April 11.

Ahlbach was arrested about 11 p.m. March 14 after DeKalb police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive. Ahlbach was driving a white 2008 Chrysler, according to DeKalb County court records.

During the traffic stop, DeKalb police allegedly found a black loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun and fewer than 15 grams of “suspected substance containing cocaine,” DeKalb police wrote in court documents filed March 15.

The substance field tested positive for probable presence of cocaine, according to court records.

Police found the gun and substance in a locked glove compartment in the car, court records show. Ahlbach provided police with the key.

A DeKalb police officer allegedly saw Austin “send text messages alluding to knowledge of the contraband,” according to court records.

During a police interview, Ahlbach alleged to police that the cocaine belonged to another person he was with, according to court records. In a separate interview, that person alleged that Alhbach had approached them asking them to purchase the cocaine on his behalf, according to court records.

Ahlbach has a previous DeKalb County conviction from August 2022 for aggravated cruelty, a Class 4 felony, according to court records.