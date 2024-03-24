Kirkland man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after 100 mph rollover crash: Cops

A Kirkland man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Rockford hospital Sunday after he was ejected from his car during a high-speed rollover crash where witnesses alleged he drove more than 100 mph, authorities said.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash shortly before 7 a.m. in rural DeKalb County south of Kirkland, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses alleged that the man’s 2001 Honda Civic “was traveling well over 100 mph when it crashed,” deputies wrote in a Sunday news release.

The man was airlifted by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, according to the release.

During a police investigation, deputies learned that the man was driving the Honda Civic south on Malta Road and approached the intersection at Baseline Road while allegedly driving above the speed limit. The man allegedly attempted to turn at the curb “at an extremely high rate of speed” when his car went off the south side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled over multiple times,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was ejected from one of the car windows before the car came to a stop in a nearby field, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the news release.