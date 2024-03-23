Letter: NIU needs to make fair wage offers to service workers

In 2011, NIU employed over 200 Building Service Workers from within the DeKalb and surrounding communities. Today that number is around 130.

Building Services operating practices changed a few years before COVID. Workers went from set work areas to moving between buildings and floors regularly. Employees that were close to retirement left because of the physical burden. Going from being responsible for an area of a building to an entire building with a reduced staff is not only a physical burden on individuals, but it reduces the quality of service provided to the students. Employees are now being pulled from their regular crews to go help crews that are excessively short, which is an added burden to the rest of the work force.

NIU is having difficulties with hiring due to wage cuts NIU made in 2018. Some new workers have been hired, but nowhere near enough. With the wages NIU offers now, not many people are applying, or stay long once they see what the job entails and the treatment of employees.

The employees that stay at NIU do so in hopes that NIU can return to the great employer they once were for the surrounding communities.

NIU was once a great place to work, with great benefits. Now NIU is actively trying to strip those benefits from the people within your community. NIU needs to make fair offers. The employees who would benefit are your friends, family, neighbors, and your community.

Manny Diaz

DeKalb