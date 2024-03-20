Meet baseball’s Gene Lamont at Kirkland Historical Society

Detroit Tigers bench coach Gene Lamont, a Hiawatha graduate, is seen in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in Detroit. (AP photo)

KIRKLAND – The Kirkland Historical Society will host a program in April for community members to meet former local baseball player and ex-White Sox manager Gene Lamont.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14 in the gym of Hiawatha High School, 410 First St., Kirkland.

Lamont will discuss his Cub Scouts at Kirkland park diamond and major league baseball career. He was a 12-letter varsity athlete at Hiawatha High School. Lamont was drafted as a catcher for the Detroit Tigers in 1965. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, according to a news release.

He was a coach for the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros. Lamont managed the White Sox from 1992 to 1995 and the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1997 to 2000. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 1993. Lamont also worked as the Kansas City Royals general manager’s special assistant from 2018 to 2022.