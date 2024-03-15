Softball: Bethany Odle throws out potential tying run at plate, Indian Creek holds off Mendota

SHABBONA – Kirby Bond tore around third and headed home, Mendota coach Joel Perez waving her on as she tried to score the tying run in the top of the seventh and complete a seven-run comeback against Indian Creek on Thursday.

Bethany Odle had different plans.

The Indian Creek sophomore center fielder and flex player let rip a rocket to the third-base side of the plate. Catcher Eliza Tatro caught the ball and tagged out Bond, preserving the Timberwolves’ 11-10 win in their first game of the season.

“I was really hoping to not let that last run score,” Odle said. “I knew that runner was the last one and just gave it all I got, threw it in.”

The Trojans (0-2) trailed 11-4 after the Timberwolves (1-0) posted three runs in the bottom of the fifth behind an error, an RBI single by Gretta Oziah and an RBI groundout by McKenzie Greer. But Mendota scored three in the top of the sixth, including a two-run double by Maddie Becker and a two-out single by Ella Coss.

Ava Eddy got the Timberwolves in order in the bottom of the sixth, the first 1-2-3 inning of the game. Bella Klotz got the first two Trojans in the top of the seventh, but Eddy doubled. Peri Manning walked, then Maddie Becker drove her in with a single. Bond reached on an error, and Coss singled to cut the IC lead to 11-10.

That’s when Abbie Kreiser singled to center, and Odle made the game-saving throw.

“It was exciting, wasn’t it?” Perez said. “I mean we battled, came down to the end. That’s all you can ask of them. I send her, it was close. ... I’m going to be aggressive, make them throw the throw, and they did.”

Indian Creek took command of a back-and-forth game with a six-run third. The last three hitters in the lineup, Alexandria Edwards, Allie Peterson and Oziah, each drove in a run.

Oziah is one of four freshmen starting for the Timberwolves. After six hits in the first three innings, the Timberwolves managed only one over the last three.

“Our hitting was good in the beginning, then we died out,” IC coach Denver Davis said. “I don’t understand that. ... We have a lot of work to do, we’re working on it, so hopefully it will improve throughout the season.”

Taylor Hulmes started for IC and allowed two earned runs, four total, in 3 2/3 innings. She also was the only IC player with more than one hit, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Jaelyne Johnson scored twice, and Peterson had a hit, two runs and an RBI. Oziah, the No. 9 hitter, had a hit, a run and two RBIs.

After popping out in the first, Becker ripped two doubles, a single and a triple in her last four at-bats. She scored three times and drove in four. Eddy pitched the complete game for the Trojans and was 2 for 4, scoring three times from her leadoff spot. Manning had two hits and three runs, and Coss had three hits and scored three times.

Mendota outhit Indian Creek 15-7.

“It’s really nice because it will show a lot of the younger girls we can do this,” Odle said. “We’re a really good team, we just need to work on our fundamentals and use them in the game. That’s what’s going to get us wins.

Perez said he was not upset at all about the way his team bounced back and played Thursday.

“That’s what we kind of preach. We never give up,” Perez said. “You just keep going to the last out and keep working.”

Odle said the win will only help the young Timberwolves, who count freshmen Oziah, Hulmes, Johnson and McKenzie Greer among their starters.

