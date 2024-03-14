DeKalb city approves local developer’s plans to build 224 units for senior living

A sign sits posted on a 35 acre property Tuesday, March 5, 2024, on the north side of Bethany Road between Sangamon Road and Tygert Lane in DeKalb. Brian Grainger of Grainger LLC wants to build 224 units, including single-family homes and townhomes, for residents 55 and older on the property. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb City Council this week threw its unanimous support behind a local developer’s plans to build 224 units for a 55-plus residential community.

The petitioner, Brian Grainger of Rivermist by Grainger LLC, approached the city Monday seeking to amend some ordinances for a new development dubbed The Villas at Bridges of Rivermist on about 35 acres along the north side of Bethany Road, between Sangamon Road and Tygert Lane in DeKalb.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he sees the development as a “momentous opportunity” for the city.

“We haven’t had more than on average 6 housing starts over any year the past 10 years, with the exception of what we refer to as executive apartments that have been built in the downtown area primarily,” Nicklas said.

The Council’s approval gives the go ahead to build 224 units for senior living, including 22 single-family detached homes, 19 six-unit townhomes and 22 four-unit townhomes on the city’s north side.

According to the plans, about 10 to 20 units would be built per year. The full build could take up to two decades, according to city documents.

The 55-plus residential development would come with a number of amenities, including an outdoor pickle ball space, lounge, dog park, walking path, botanical garden, library, fitness center and a yoga studio.

In the past, the petitioner has developed 55-plus residential communities in nearby Genoa and Sycamore, according to city documents.

A DeKalb developer wants to build 224 units, including single-family homes and townhomes on 35 acres along Bethany Road for residents 55 and older. Shown here is concept art by Grainger LLC for the proposal, meant for Bethany Road between Sangomom Road and Tygert Lane in DeKalb. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he’s glad the developer has chosen to invest in DeKalb. Grainger also has built senior living residences including Old Mill Park in Sycamore and the Riverbend Condos in Genoa, according to its website.

“I had an opportunity to visit the Sycamore community,” Barnes said. “You want to talk about quality. … I could not believe the quality of these condos. The layout was amazing. I can see why these are in incredible demand.”

During Monday’s Council meeting, several residents turned out to speak both in favor and against the project.

DeKalb resident Scot Spiro, who serves as president of the Rivermist Home Owners Association Board, said he supports the developer’s plans.

“We had a very open and honest process involved,” Spiro said. “We had three meetings that were open to all homeowners. Brian Grainger and our realtor attended all of them to answer questions concerning the development, the state of the real estate market, especially for single-family homes, which is what this originally was zoned for.”

The Rivermist HOA Board had voted 184-53 in support of the developer’s plans for the lot, city documents show.

DeKalb resident Alexandra Dailey said she doesn’t want to see progress in her community halted.

“I am in favor of going forward with The Villas of Bridges at Rivermist by Grainger,” Dailey said. “Please approve this so the development can go forward and we can complete our community.”

Not everyone shared the same views about the project.

DeKalb resident Brian Scholle said among some of the differences between what the petitioner had been proposing all along and the plan before the council up for consideration, he believes there are some modifications that hadn’t been addressed.

“The most egregious change and omission is the fact that the association fees are being waived for this new development,” Scholle said. “The prior owner, an LLC, was prevented from moving forward building 85 upscale homes on site because they were sued and a lien on the property was placed without paying an annual fee of $80,000-plus a year on unplotted lots that are still zoned farm.”

Scholle said he’s concerned because the Rivermist Home Owners’ Association has a contract to sell the property to Grainger and waive those fees until each home is built, which means a financial loss for the association.

Grainger tried to address Scholle’s concerns.

“Our community will start to shoulder both association costs so each time a buyer will pay into the Rivermist Association just like every single-family buyer because they want to get the same benefit,” Grainger said. “They get to drive into the covered space. They get to appreciate the foundation. They get to live in the Rivermist community.”

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada thanked the petitioner for doing his due diligence on the project.

“I’ll just say as a realtor, I’m thrilled to see this coming to town,” Zasada said. “I’m thrilled to see higher density living situations, especially that’s been vetted by the community supported by the community in majority at a 70% level. The National Association of Realtors is pushing for mixed-use housing, or duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, to make housing more affordable.”

The 35 acres for the development are owned by the Bridges of Rivermist Home Owners Association, city documents show.

Construction of the development’s first units and clubhouse could be completed by 2026, city documents show.

The City Council’s support includes stipulations that must be met: The development must have two access points, a final plan needs to be reviewed and authorized and entrance security gates are not permitted.