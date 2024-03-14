After eviction, DeKalb alderman denies allegation that he lives outside of city’s 5th Ward

DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams sits in on the March 11, 2024, meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams refuted an allegation made by a resident at Monday’s City Council meeting that McAdams may live outside of his ward in Kane County.

With photos in hand, DeKalb resident Derek Van Buer raised concerns about his elected alderman during the public comments section of Monday’s council meeting, insisting that McAdams vacate his seat.

The images showed McAdams’ Jeep parked outside of his girlfriend’s residence in Kane County along with screenshots of posts shared by the alderman on his various Facebook pages from when he was evicted in January.

It was the latest attempt by McAdams’ opponents to push city staff to investigate whether he satisfies the residency requirement since the embattled alderman reclaimed his council seat in the April 2023 election.

“Ward 5 deserves an alderman who lives in the ward, much less one who lives in the city of DeKalb,” Van Buer said.

In an interview Tuesday, McAdams pushed back.

“There’s case law saying as long as my permanent address is in the ward and I am present in the area, and I have intention to return when I can, then it’s OK,” McAdams said. “They’re saying in order to go to school in the DeKalb [School District] 428, I have to sleep in the district. But we’re grown-ups. They don’t get to tell me where to sleep.”

When asked to point to a specific case, McAdams refused to do so.

McAdams was evicted Jan. 12, court records show, from an apartment in the city’s 5th Ward after hearings at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

McAdams previously told the Daily Chronicle that he has since found a new place to stay elsewhere in the city’s 5th Ward. But he, too, also said he’s been spending some time at his girlfriend’s house in Kane County.

The DeKalb address is “where I’m registered to vote, and that’s where my mail goes, and that’s the address on my driver’s license,” McAdams said.

McAdams argued that he has every right to remain on the City Council.

“I’m perfectly legal to remain in the position that I won through the election where I defeated Derek six votes to one,” McAdams said.

If the city finds McAdams is unable to demonstrate residency, City Attorney Matt Rose previously said, the city would have to take certain steps to determine whether the seat is vacant.

Rose said a hearing would need to be held, giving McAdams the opportunity to rebut evidence regarding his residency.