DeKalb’s 5th Ward Alderman says he’s found a new home, has no plans to resign from City Council

DeKALB – DeKalb Alderman Scott McAdams said since he’s found a new place to live in the Fifth Ward after being evicted this week, and doesn’t plan to resign from his seat on the City Council.

McAdams briefly addressed his residency status at Monday’s Council meeting, and in a subsequent interview with the Daily Chronicle.

“2024 promises to be a better year because 2023 was so rough,” McAdams said. “It’s going to be easy to beat that.”

Jan. 12 marks the new date in which McAdams has been ordered by the court to vacate his Fifth Ward residence in the 200 block of West Locust Street. He previously was evicted effective Jan. 9 under a Dec. 22 order by Associate Judge Stephanie Klein.

The apartment, owned by Beck Garcia, was under a lease signed by McAdams originally set to run Sept. 1 through Jan. 1, according to court records. Garcia had served McAdams with five-days notice Sept. 27, records show, alleging McAdams was more than $2,000 behind on rent payments. The notice demanded payment. Garcia filed an eviction complaint Oct. 11, records show.

As of Monday, McAdams told the Daily Chronicle he still was in the process of moving out of the apartment and into his new home. He said he plans to be relocated by the end of the week.

McAdams said finding a new place to stay was made more difficult since he has a large dog.

“That’s the whole problem is that I couldn’t find a place to take the dog and I didn’t want to abandon her,” McAdams said. “She’s been through a lot. She’s a rescue.”

McAdams said he plans to continue contesting the basis of the eviction case in DeKalb County court.

He said he still has yet to make payment on the alleged past due rent. Klein has not yet made a ruling on it.

“I’ll put it in the judge’s hands and then I’ll pay it back,” McAdams said.

A followup hearing before Klein is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.