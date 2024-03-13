Hiawatha softball wins: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, March 12

Softball

Hiawatha 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 11: At Ashton, the Hawks battled and came out on top for a Northwest 8 Conference victory.

Boys tennis

DeKalb 3, Boylan 2: At Boylan, the Barbs picked up a nonconference win.

At singles, Matthew Williams (No. 1) went 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 and Rylan Lottes (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-2. At doubles, Charlie Vander Bleek and Esteban Cardoso (No. 1) came back and won 0-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Baseball

Ashton-Franklin Center 11, Hiawatha 0: At Ashton, the Hawks fell early and couldn’t come back in Northwest 8 Conference action.

Girls track and field

Sycamore Invite: At Sycamore, Kaneland took second place with 56 points, Sycamore took seventh with 42 points and Genoa-Kingston took eighth with 40 points in an 11 team meet.

For Kaneland, Cora Heller took first in pole vault (3.23 m) and Olivia Pastovich took third in the 55 m hurdles (9.72).

For Sycamore, Alyssa Stacy took second in the 55 meter run (7.99). Layla Janisch took first in the 1600 meter run (5:36.33).

For Genoa-Kingston, Natasha Bianchi took first in the 200 meter run (28.48)