Daily Chronicle 2024 softball preview: 5 to watch

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin makes a play in center field during their Class 3A supersectional game against Antioch last season at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Addie McLaughlin, jr., OF, Sycamore

McLaughlin was the definition of a catalyst last year, hitting .618 when leading off an inning, stealing 17 bases without being caught and scoring 55 times. She was also a lockdown defender in center with a pair of assists. Her .431 batting average led the team, as did her .557 on-base percentage. She also hit .478 with runners in scoring position. And she did that as a sophomore.

DeKalb Sydney Myles (11) gets a single off of the pitcher by Kaneland last season in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Sydney Myles, soph., OF, DeKalb

Myles hit .328 last year, drove in 17 runs, slugged at a .516 pace and was all-conference in the DuPage Valley. She did that while competing in track at the same time, taking third at state in the high jump. This year the Barbs are looking for a turnaround with a lot of returning and young talent on the team. Speed should be a strength and obviously the track standout Myles is at the center of that.

Kaneland’s Brynn Woods (29) delivers a pitch against Ottawa during a softball game at Kaneland High School last season (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Woods is one of the few key pieces back for the Knights. She hit .385 last year with 16 RBIs, while recording a 3.82 ERA. Even though she’s only a sophomore she’ll be one of the top offensive threats for the Knights, if not the top threat.

The ball gets by Kaneland's Emily Olp as they try to pick off Sycamore's Kairi Lantz last season during their game at Sycamore High School. Lantz advanced to second on the play. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Kairi Lantz, soph., C/3B, Sycamore

A leader behind the plate for the pitchers in her first season, Lantz also had a big stick. She hit .405 and blasted seven home runs. She’s the team’s top returning power hitter. She also only had five errors on the year. The Spartans didn’t lose a lot, but they did lose some power. Lantz should be able to help supplement some of that this year.

Genoa-Kingston's Emily Trzynka fields a ground ball during their Class 2A Regional quarterfinal game against Rockford Lutheran last season at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Just like last year, Trzynka is expected to play anywhere and do it all for the Cogs. She was a part of five double plays last year defensively and was the team’s MVP. At the plate, she put up a 1.173 OPS, hitting .463 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and 35 runs scored. A good chunk of the Genoa-Kingston lineup is back and the Cogs have high expectations, and Trzynka is expected to be a big part of any G-K success.